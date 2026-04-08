NMP offers free training, housing for displaced OFWs

The program covers a range of courses, including Basic Training, Training Course for Instructors (IMO Model Course 6.09), Mental Health Awareness for Seafarers, and refresher courses on Basic Training, Advanced Fire Fighting, Survival Craft and Rescue Boat, and Fast Rescue Boat operations.

Applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested OFWs must submit an application letter via email, indicating their full name, contact details, and preferred course.

“This initiative reflects our commitment in these challenging times, helping affected OFWs maintain or upgrade their certifications, address skills gaps resulting from displacement, and facilitate their re-entry into gainful employment,” Del Rosario said.

Del Rosario added that as the maritime training and research arm of the government under the Department of Migrant Workers, the NMP is taking an active role in helping Filipino workers regain stability and rebuild their careers.