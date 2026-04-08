NMP offers free training, housing for displaced OFWs

TACLOBAN CITY — The National Maritime Polytechnic has launched a support program offering free maritime training and dormitory accommodation for displaced and repatriated overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).
NMP Executive Director Victor Del Rosario said the initiative forms part of the government’s whole-of-nation response to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, in line with Executive Order No. 110 issued on 24 March 2026.
Under the program, affected OFWs—both sea-based and land-based—may avail themselves of tuition-free maritime training courses aimed at upgrading skills, renewing certifications, and improving employability in the global maritime industry.
To improve access, the NMP will also waive dormitory fees for qualified beneficiaries during the training period.
The program covers a range of courses, including Basic Training, Training Course for Instructors (IMO Model Course 6.09), Mental Health Awareness for Seafarers, and refresher courses on Basic Training, Advanced Fire Fighting, Survival Craft and Rescue Boat, and Fast Rescue Boat operations.
Applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested OFWs must submit an application letter via email, indicating their full name, contact details, and preferred course.
“This initiative reflects our commitment in these challenging times, helping affected OFWs maintain or upgrade their certifications, address skills gaps resulting from displacement, and facilitate their re-entry into gainful employment,” Del Rosario said.
Del Rosario added that as the maritime training and research arm of the government under the Department of Migrant Workers, the NMP is taking an active role in helping Filipino workers regain stability and rebuild their careers.