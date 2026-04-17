Terms of self-reliance

The agreement comes as both countries mark 80 years of diplomatic ties, and builds on recent US health assistance focused on tuberculosis, HIV and broader disease surveillance.

Alongside the declaration, US officials announced the delivery of about P580 million in tuberculosis medicines, 12 ultraportable X-ray units valued at roughly P45.4 million, and a P14.5-million grant to the Veterans Memorial Medical Center to expand testing and treatment for Filipino veterans.

Tuberculosis remains a major public health challenge in the Philippines, where crowded urban conditions and gaps in early detection continue to drive transmission.

Health officials have also flagged the need to strengthen responses to HIV and other infectious diseases, particularly in improving diagnostics and access to treatment.

Under the new framework, US support is expected to continue in the near term, even as Philippine agencies take on a larger role in program delivery, financing, coordination.

The declaration outlines plans to negotiate a five-year Strategic Objective Agreement that would align funding, policy and technical assistance across both governments.