Suspect killed, two arrested after shooting triggers encounter in Isabela

Investigators said the gunmen fled north toward Sto. Tomas, prompting an immediate response from multiple police units. Checkpoints were set up while a hot pursuit operation was launched by the Delfin Albano police, backed by provincial and regional units, including intelligence and mobile force teams.

By noon, operatives caught up with the suspects in Barangay Barunbun, Sto. Tomas. The confrontation escalated into a firefight.

One of the suspects, identified as alias “Nic,” also known in another report as “Alucard,” was killed in the encounter. Police tagged him as the alleged leader of the dismantled Magsanoc Criminal Group and said he was on the drugs watchlist.

Two others—alias “Jojo,” also referred to as “Amon,” and alias “Roger”—were arrested. Authorities described “Jojo” as a high-value individual in the drug watchlist. Both suspects are residents of Isabela.

Police said the quick coordination among units led not only to the arrest of the suspects but also to the disruption of what remained of a known criminal group in the area.

The two arrested suspects are now under police custody and will face appropriate charges.

Investigators from the provincial police, together with local stations, continue to build the case, while Scene of the Crime Operatives have processed the area for additional evidence.

Regional police director Antonio P. Marallag Jr. said the operation showed the force’s readiness to respond to violent incidents.

“The rapid and seamless coordination of our personnel demonstrates our resolve to protect the public and hold those involved in violence accountable. We will not allow criminal elements to threaten peace and order in our communities,” he said, adding that operations against illegal drugs and organized crime will continue.

Isabela police director Manuel B. Bringas echoed the statement, saying the result reflected “prompt response, effective coordination, and unwavering dedication” on the ground.

“Our message is clear—there is no place for criminality in Isabela,” Bringas said, as he urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity to authorities.