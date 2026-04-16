Bulacan cops kill robbery suspect, arrest 16 in drug ops

A deputy tanod, identified as a retired police officer, struck the suspect’s arm with a baton, triggering a struggle that caused the firearm to discharge and hit the suspect.

The suspect was declared dead, while his companion escaped toward San Jose del Monte. Authorities have launched a manhunt.

Recovered from the scene were the firearm, spent cartridges, and other evidence.

Drug operations

Meanwhile, police carried out a series of anti-drug operations across the province, resulting in the arrest of 16 suspects and the seizure of illegal drugs worth more than ₱230,000.

In Hagonoy, operatives led by Leonard Lim arrested three suspects in Barangay San Isidro and seized 13.70 grams of suspected shabu valued at ₱93,160, along with marked money and a vehicle believed to have been used in transporting the drugs.

Additional operations in Malolos City, Pandi, Plaridel, Norzagaray, Marilao, Guiguinto, and Angat led to the arrest of 13 more suspects and the confiscation of 20.15 grams of illegal drugs worth ₱137,020.

Jay Baybayan, officer-in-charge of the Bulacan Police Provincial Office, said the operations highlight the effectiveness of the “Safer Cities” program.

“The bravery of our barangay tanods and the relentless drive of our police force show our unwavering commitment to protect the community,” Baybayan said.

Authorities said appropriate charges are being prepared against the arrested suspects.