Bulacan cops kill robbery suspect, arrest 16 in drug ops

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Police in Bulacan neutralized an armed robbery suspect and arrested 16 individuals in a series of anti-crime and anti-drug operations conducted from 15 to 16 April.
In Santa Maria, an attempted robbery turned deadly at around 2:20 a.m. on 16 April in Sitio Gitna, Barangay Balasing.
According to Mark Louie Sigua, chief of the Santa Maria Municipal Police Station, barangay tanods were conducting patrols when victims reported being held up by two men on a motorcycle.
The suspects later returned to the area and were flagged down. One of them allegedly drew a .45-caliber pistol and pointed it at the tanods.
A deputy tanod, identified as a retired police officer, struck the suspect’s arm with a baton, triggering a struggle that caused the firearm to discharge and hit the suspect.
The suspect was declared dead, while his companion escaped toward San Jose del Monte. Authorities have launched a manhunt.
Recovered from the scene were the firearm, spent cartridges, and other evidence.
Meanwhile, police carried out a series of anti-drug operations across the province, resulting in the arrest of 16 suspects and the seizure of illegal drugs worth more than ₱230,000.
In Hagonoy, operatives led by Leonard Lim arrested three suspects in Barangay San Isidro and seized 13.70 grams of suspected shabu valued at ₱93,160, along with marked money and a vehicle believed to have been used in transporting the drugs.
Additional operations in Malolos City, Pandi, Plaridel, Norzagaray, Marilao, Guiguinto, and Angat led to the arrest of 13 more suspects and the confiscation of 20.15 grams of illegal drugs worth ₱137,020.
Jay Baybayan, officer-in-charge of the Bulacan Police Provincial Office, said the operations highlight the effectiveness of the “Safer Cities” program.
“The bravery of our barangay tanods and the relentless drive of our police force show our unwavering commitment to protect the community,” Baybayan said.
Authorities said appropriate charges are being prepared against the arrested suspects.