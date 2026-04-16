Robbery suspect killed, 16 arrested

Camp Olivas — Police operations in Bulacan on 15 and 16 April resulted in the death of an armed robbery suspect and the arrest of 16 individuals in a series of anti-drug operations, with illegal drugs worth over P230,000 seized.
In Sitio Gitna, Barangay Balasing, Santa Maria, an attempted robbery turned deadly at around 2:20 a.m. Thursday.
According to PLTCol. Mark Louie Sigua, chief of the Santa Maria Municipal Police Station, barangay tanods were on patrol when victims reported being held up by two men riding a motorcycle. The suspects later returned to the area.
When flagged down, the back rider drew a .45-caliber pistol and aimed it at the village officials. A deputy tanod, a retired policeman, struck the suspect’s arm with a baton, triggering a struggle that caused the firearm to discharge and hit the suspect, who later died. His companion fled toward San Jose del Monte, prompting a manhunt.
Authorities recovered the firearm, spent cartridges and other pieces of evidence at the scene.
Drug crackdown
Meanwhile, successive anti-drug operations across the province led to the arrest of 16 suspects.
In Hagonoy, police led by PLTCol. Leonard Lim arrested three suspects in Barangay San Isidro and confiscated 13.70 grams of shabu valued at P93,160, along with marked money and a van used to transport the illegal drugs.