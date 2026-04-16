Robbery suspect killed, 16 arrested

According to PLTCol. Mark Louie Sigua, chief of the Santa Maria Municipal Police Station, barangay tanods were on patrol when victims reported being held up by two men riding a motorcycle. The suspects later returned to the area.

When flagged down, the back rider drew a .45-caliber pistol and aimed it at the village officials. A deputy tanod, a retired policeman, struck the suspect’s arm with a baton, triggering a struggle that caused the firearm to discharge and hit the suspect, who later died. His companion fled toward San Jose del Monte, prompting a manhunt.

Authorities recovered the firearm, spent cartridges and other pieces of evidence at the scene.