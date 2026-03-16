Three Filipina artists turn pain into art for Women’s Month

Filipina artist and conservation advocate Bing Famoso is known for detailed portrayals of Philippine endemic flora and fauna through botanical illustration and oil painting. She founded the Philippine Botanical Art Society (PhilBAS) and the Philippine Fauna Art Society (PhilFAS), organizations that promote scientific art and environmental awareness.

Several years ago, Famoso was diagnosed with lupus. The illness forced her to confront how fragile time can be and strengthened her resolve to continue documenting the country’s biodiversity through art.

Her paintings focus on botanical and wildlife subjects from the Philippines. Through careful observation and structure, she records endemic and indigenous species, turning each work into both documentation and reminder of the country’s natural heritage.