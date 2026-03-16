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ARTS / CULTURE

Three Filipina artists turn pain into art for Women’s Month

Marking Women’s Month, "In Her Warmth" presents three Filipina artists whose journeys through illness, loss, and recovery led them back to art.
Three Filipina artists turn pain into art for Women’s Month
ARTablado / Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria
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"In Her Warmth," an exhibition marking Women’s Month, brings together three Filipina artists whose lives and work reflect endurance, loss, healing, and rediscovered purpose.

Rather than focusing only on the works themselves, the exhibition highlights the personal journeys behind them, including stories of illness, grief, recovery, and creative return.

Three Filipina artists turn pain into art for Women’s Month
Spreading wings for charity

Held at The Gallery Bar of Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria, "In Her Warmth" occupies one of the hotel’s public spaces where guests and visitors can encounter the artworks while passing through or spending time at the venue. The setting places the exhibition within a casual, accessible environment.

Bing Famoso

Three Filipina artists turn pain into art for Women’s Month
Writing poetry with objects and everything in between

Filipina artist and conservation advocate Bing Famoso is known for detailed portrayals of Philippine endemic flora and fauna through botanical illustration and oil painting. She founded the Philippine Botanical Art Society (PhilBAS) and the Philippine Fauna Art Society (PhilFAS), organizations that promote scientific art and environmental awareness.

Several years ago, Famoso was diagnosed with lupus. The illness forced her to confront how fragile time can be and strengthened her resolve to continue documenting the country’s biodiversity through art.

Her paintings focus on botanical and wildlife subjects from the Philippines. Through careful observation and structure, she records endemic and indigenous species, turning each work into both documentation and reminder of the country’s natural heritage.

Artist and conservation advocate Bing Famoso documents Philippine endemic flora and fauna through botanical illustration and oil painting.
Artist and conservation advocate Bing Famoso documents Philippine endemic flora and fauna through botanical illustration and oil painting.ARTablado / Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria

Gretchen Taruc

Gretchen Taruc, a self-taught artist from Pampanga, returned to art after a devastating personal loss.

Her son, who had also begun exploring visual arts, died of cancer at 16. The loss overwhelmed her and halted her creative work. Before his passing, he told his mother never to stop creating.

One night she dreamed of him carrying three balloons. Taruc interpreted the image as a sign to release her grief and continue. She resumed painting and writing.

Today her work draws from motherhood and everyday Filipino life. Her paintings feature faceless figures arranged through geometric color fields and warm palettes. By removing facial details, the scenes focus on gesture and interaction, allowing viewers to read relationships and emotions within ordinary family moments.

Self-taught Pampanga artist Gretchen Taruc draws inspiration from motherhood and everyday Filipino life.
Self-taught Pampanga artist Gretchen Taruc draws inspiration from motherhood and everyday Filipino life.ARTablado / Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria

Jamie Samson

Jamie Samson spent two decades in the corporate world before returning to art. As a child she enjoyed drawing and often copied cartoon characters and anime figures.

Years later, after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder and beginning treatment, Samson regained the energy and focus that led her back to visual art.

Her work moves between Cubist Pop Art and abstraction. She uses bold color blocks, geometric structures, and layered surfaces to create fragmented compositions that explore identity, mental health, and contemporary Filipina experience.

Artist Jamie Samson explores identity and mental health through works influenced by Cubist Pop Art and abstraction.
Artist Jamie Samson explores identity and mental health through works influenced by Cubist Pop Art and abstraction.ARTablado / Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria

Persistence through art

The artists in "In Her Warmth" arrive from different circumstances, including illness, grief, and mental health recovery, but share a common thread: persistence.

The exhibition coincides with Women’s Month and highlights the personal journeys of three Filipina artists who returned to art through life’s challenges.

Hosted by Robinsons Land Corporation’s ARTablado and The Gallery Bar of Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria, the exhibition runs from 20 March to 11 May 11, spanning Women’s Month through the summer season and leading up to Mother’s Day.

National Women's Month
Elegant Filipinas

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