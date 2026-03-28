Why are Pinoys no longer excited for Filipino films?

Filmmaker Jun Robles Lana went even deeper, saying in a Facebook post that by pricing the average Filipino out of the theater, the industry has not just lost customers. It has “lost its soul.” Cinema is no longer a weekly habit for the masses. It is a luxury, and Filipino films are losing that choice.

Criticism backlash

Then there’s the “blame the audience” reflex. Actress Bela Padilla mentioned, as reported in the DAILY TRIBUNE (19 March 2026), that it makes her sad when Filipinos review local films harshly, calling it a lack of “patriotism or pride.”

But that’s where the logic trips up. Criticism is the signal. When audiences reject a film, they are not betraying the country. They are reacting to what is on screen. Calling it “unpatriotic” is just a way to avoid accountability.

No room for excuses

Even if you ignore taste, the math just doesn’t work anymore. We’re in a State of National Energy Emergency (EO 110). Diesel is over P130, gas is over P100, and electricity bills are through the roof (DoE; IEA, March 2026).

Going to the movies has become a calculated risk, not a casual choice. A family day out can easily burn P1,500 to P2,000. As those industry briefings point out, families are literally choosing between a movie and being able to afford the commute to work (DoE/DoF, March 2026). Choosing not to watch a local film often comes down to survival.