QCPD Holy Week crackdown nets 20 violators

Among the high-profile arrests was a 29-year-old man identified as alias “Rafael,” who was ranked as the No. 9 most wanted person for the Holy Spirit Police Station. Members of the District Mobile Force Battalion apprehended him in Barangay Pasong Tamo on a warrant for violating the New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016.

Another suspect, a 33-year-old identified as alias “Robertson,” was arrested by La Loma Police Station officers in Barangay Masambong for a robbery warrant issued by a Las Piñas City court.

Police verification records indicate a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2014, including prior arrests for robbery, illegal firearms, and drug-related offenses as recently as April 2025.

Meantime, Talipapa Police Station officers tracked down their No. 1 most wanted person, a 28-year-old identified as “Adrian.” He was wanted for murder under a warrant issued by a Quezon City regional trial court and reportedly had prior records for robbery and physical injuries.