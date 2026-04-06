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QCPD Holy Week crackdown nets 20 violators

QCPD Holy Week crackdown nets 20 violators
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The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) arrested 20 wanted individuals, including nine listed as “most wanted” persons, during a coordinated citywide “Warrant Day” operation conducted 3 April.

It reported that the sweep targeted suspects with outstanding warrants for offenses ranging from drug violations to murder.

QCPD Holy Week crackdown nets 20 violators
QCPD nabs 20 wanted persons in citywide operation

Among the high-profile arrests was a 29-year-old man identified as alias “Rafael,” who was ranked as the No. 9 most wanted person for the Holy Spirit Police Station. Members of the District Mobile Force Battalion apprehended him in Barangay Pasong Tamo on a warrant for violating the New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016.

Another suspect, a 33-year-old identified as alias “Robertson,” was arrested by La Loma Police Station officers in Barangay Masambong for a robbery warrant issued by a Las Piñas City court.

Police verification records indicate a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2014, including prior arrests for robbery, illegal firearms, and drug-related offenses as recently as April 2025.

Meantime, Talipapa Police Station officers tracked down their No. 1 most wanted person, a 28-year-old identified as “Adrian.” He was wanted for murder under a warrant issued by a Quezon City regional trial court and reportedly had prior records for robbery and physical injuries.

QCPD Warrant Day arrests
Quezon City most wanted suspects
anti-carnapping arrest QC

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