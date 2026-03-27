Relentless at 41: Hamilton more committed to F1 than ever

Hamilton finished third in China to claim a podium place for the first time since joining Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season, and he said he had been putting in the hard yards ahead of this week’s Japanese Grand Prix.

“I was in Tokyo between this race and the last race, I’ve run like 100 kilometers,” the Briton said.

“I know that none of the drivers I’m racing against have trained as hard as I am and given it what I am, especially at my age.”

“I love that, that I still have that drive to push myself,” he added.

Hamilton boasted that he was returning to his hotel after a morning run just as other drivers were getting up.