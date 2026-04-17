PNPA leadership told: enforce anti-hazing rules strictly

Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. ordered a strict crackdown on hazing at the Philippine National Police Academy, directing newly installed leaders to enforce anti-hazing rules and tighten supervision of cadet training.

The directive came after reports of hazing violations, prompting the relief of the academy director and eight officials. Police Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan was appointed acting PNPA director, replacing Brig. Gen. Andrei Dizon, who was transferred to the Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit.