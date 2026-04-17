PNPA leadership told: enforce anti-hazing rules strictly

Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. ordered a strict crackdown on hazing at the Philippine National Police Academy, directing newly installed leaders to enforce anti-hazing rules and tighten supervision of cadet training.
The directive came after reports of hazing violations, prompting the relief of the academy director and eight officials. Police Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan was appointed acting PNPA director, replacing Brig. Gen. Andrei Dizon, who was transferred to the Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit.
“The new PNPA leadership must enforce anti-hazing rules without exception… There will be no tolerance for practices that endanger cadets,” Nartatez said, adding that the academy will undergo a full review of its training environment, supervision protocols, and reporting systems in line with directives from Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla.
Meanwhile, National Police Commission Commissioner Rafael Vicente R. Calinisan said a task force will be formed to investigate the incidents and recommend sweeping reforms, stressing that hazing has no place in police training.