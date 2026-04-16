PNP expands anti-hazing crackdown to all training units

The PNP chief earlier directed police commanders to closely mentor newly graduated PNPA cadets, stressing that discipline, integrity, and professionalism must define their early years in service.

He added that the organization will focus on uniform implementation and monitoring of anti-hazing policies across all training centers.

“Consistency is key. We are strengthening our internal monitoring. Magkakaroon ng random inspections at stricter accountability for training directors. In the PNP, brotherhood should never be an excuse for violence,” Nartatez said.

He stressed that the reforms aim to reshape the culture within the police force.

“We are redefining discipline. Ang tunay na pulis, disiplinado at may respeto sa karapatang pantao. Hazing has no place in a professional police force. We will weed out those who refuse to follow these reforms,” he added.