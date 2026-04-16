PNP expands anti-hazing crackdown to all training units

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is expanding its anti-hazing crackdown nationwide, extending reforms beyond the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) to all training units.
PNP chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the move follows a reported hazing incident involving cadets at the PNPA, prompting a broader review of training practices and accountability mechanisms within the organization.
Nartatez said the reforms will apply to every stage of police training, in line with the directive of Ferdinand Marcos Jr.and Jonvic Remulla to ensure professionalism in the police force.
“We are institutionalizing these reforms. Hindi lang ito para sa PNPA, this will be a zero-tolerance standard for all training centers nationwide, from recruitment to specialized courses,” he said.
The PNP chief earlier directed police commanders to closely mentor newly graduated PNPA cadets, stressing that discipline, integrity, and professionalism must define their early years in service.
He added that the organization will focus on uniform implementation and monitoring of anti-hazing policies across all training centers.
“Consistency is key. We are strengthening our internal monitoring. Magkakaroon ng random inspections at stricter accountability for training directors. In the PNP, brotherhood should never be an excuse for violence,” Nartatez said.
He stressed that the reforms aim to reshape the culture within the police force.
“We are redefining discipline. Ang tunay na pulis, disiplinado at may respeto sa karapatang pantao. Hazing has no place in a professional police force. We will weed out those who refuse to follow these reforms,” he added.