PNP probes trafficking of Filipinos forced into foreign military service

The Philippine National Police has launched an investigation into alleged human trafficking cases involving Filipinos recruited and forced into foreign military service abroad.
PNP chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said police are coordinating with foreign counterparts to identify and dismantle syndicates behind the scheme, with efforts focused on building strong cases against those responsible.
“We are looking into the details of this report to come up with the best strategies in protecting our kababayan from this modus in coordination with other government agencies and foreign counterparts,” Nartatez said.
Authorities said victims were initially recruited for what appeared to be legitimate overseas jobs, but their contracts were later altered, forcing them into military service abroad.
The Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking first disclosed the pattern, prompting coordination among law enforcement agencies.
Nartatez urged victims and witnesses to come forward, stressing that timely reporting is key to stopping the operations and ensuring justice.
“The PNP urges the public to immediately report any knowledge of these activities so we can act on these concerns right away. I also remind our kababayans to be careful and vigilant against these possible scams,” he said.
He also warned jobseekers to be cautious, noting that many schemes begin with seemingly legitimate online job offers designed to exploit vulnerable individuals.
The PNP said it will intensify information campaigns to raise awareness on trafficking schemes, emphasizing that prevention remains a key component alongside investigation and prosecution.