PNP probes trafficking of Filipinos forced into foreign military service

The Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking first disclosed the pattern, prompting coordination among law enforcement agencies.

Nartatez urged victims and witnesses to come forward, stressing that timely reporting is key to stopping the operations and ensuring justice.

“The PNP urges the public to immediately report any knowledge of these activities so we can act on these concerns right away. I also remind our kababayans to be careful and vigilant against these possible scams,” he said.

He also warned jobseekers to be cautious, noting that many schemes begin with seemingly legitimate online job offers designed to exploit vulnerable individuals.

The PNP said it will intensify information campaigns to raise awareness on trafficking schemes, emphasizing that prevention remains a key component alongside investigation and prosecution.