IACAT warns vs trafficking scheme forcing Filipinos into foreign armed roles

Authorities have warned that Filipino job seekers may be falling victim to a new and more dangerous form of human trafficking, where individuals recruited for overseas work are allegedly coerced into serving as armed personnel in foreign countries.
The Department of Justice’s Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) issued the alert following an emergency case conference triggered by a verified complaint involving Filipinos allegedly trafficked under false employment offers.
In a joint advisory, IACAT said criminal syndicates are using increasingly sophisticated recruitment tactics, presenting legitimate-looking overseas job opportunities before allegedly altering contracts or working conditions once victims arrive in undisclosed locations.
Reports received through the government’s 1343 Actionline indicated that some victims were initially recruited for civilian work but were later forced into foreign military service, authorities said.
The cases are now under formal investigation as part of broader efforts to dismantle trafficking networks linked to forced conscription abroad.
The Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO), a member agency of IACAT, said it is strengthening case buildup and expanding public awareness campaigns to address the evolving schemes.
While the Philippines has maintained its Tier 1 ranking in the United States Trafficking in Persons Report for 10 consecutive years, recent incidents show a shift in trafficking patterns toward more complex forms of exploitation.
Under Republic Act No. 9208, or the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act, as amended, authorities are mandated to protect Filipinos from all forms of trafficking, including fraudulent recruitment practices.
The CFO urged job seekers to verify overseas employment offers with the Department of Migrant Workers, stressing that unverified recruitment is high-risk, especially in regions experiencing geopolitical tensions.
The advisory follows an earlier warning issued on February 19, 2026, amid reports of increased attempts to recruit Filipinos for deployment in foreign conflict zones.
The public is encouraged to report suspected trafficking activities through the government’s 1343 Actionline.