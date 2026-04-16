IACAT warns vs trafficking scheme forcing Filipinos into foreign armed roles

The cases are now under formal investigation as part of broader efforts to dismantle trafficking networks linked to forced conscription abroad.

The Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO), a member agency of IACAT, said it is strengthening case buildup and expanding public awareness campaigns to address the evolving schemes.

While the Philippines has maintained its Tier 1 ranking in the United States Trafficking in Persons Report for 10 consecutive years, recent incidents show a shift in trafficking patterns toward more complex forms of exploitation.

Under Republic Act No. 9208, or the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act, as amended, authorities are mandated to protect Filipinos from all forms of trafficking, including fraudulent recruitment practices.

The CFO urged job seekers to verify overseas employment offers with the Department of Migrant Workers, stressing that unverified recruitment is high-risk, especially in regions experiencing geopolitical tensions.

The advisory follows an earlier warning issued on February 19, 2026, amid reports of increased attempts to recruit Filipinos for deployment in foreign conflict zones.

The public is encouraged to report suspected trafficking activities through the government’s 1343 Actionline.