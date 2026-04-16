Familiar fairways: Vito makes Apo return as JGFP World Team tilt unwraps

Sarines arrives at Apo Golf with confidence and unfinished business.

It was on this very course last August where he delivered a breakthrough performance in the Philippine Amateur Open Championship, stunning the field by charging all the way to the men’s final. Though he eventually fell short against seasoned campaigner Perry Josef Bucay, his fearless run against older and more experienced opponents marked him as one of the country’s brightest junior prospects.

Now, Sarines looks to build on that momentum as he leads a strong Philippines-National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP) lineup that also features Nicole Gaisano Gan, Tristan Jefferson Padilla and Geoff Tan.

Gan begins her campaign at 7:20 a.m. on No. 10, where she will be paired with Thailand’s Namon Luangnitikul, fellow Filipino Johanna Blair Uyking, and Chloe Ivana Ang of AR International.

Padilla, meanwhile, will start his round at 7:10 a.m. on the first tee, while Tan tees off just ahead of him at 7:00 a.m., setting the tone for the Philippine challenge in the early flights.

Aside from the NGAP squad, Philippines-Mindanao is also expected to contend strongly in the premier 13-18 division. The team is composed of AJ Wacan, Bisera and Uyking, all of whom honed their games on the challenging layout of Apo Golf, giving them a potential home-course advantage.

In total, 14 Philippine teams are entered in the highly competitive 13-18 bracket, facing international challengers from Thailand, Malaysia, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, China and International Preparatory Golf Academy.