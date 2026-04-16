Familiar fairways: Vito makes Apo return as JGFP World Team tilt unwraps

DAVAO CITY — Rising junior star Vito Sarines returns to familiar ground as he spearheads the Philippines’ campaign in the JGFP World Team Championships, which gets underway Friday at Apo Golf and Country Club here.
The 13-year-old prodigy tees off at 7:20 a.m. on the first hole, grouped with fellow Filipinos Adrian Bisera and Jacob Gomez, and Thailand’s Itthiphan Sumonphan, in what promises to be an early showcase of the tournament’s young talents.
Sarines arrives at Apo Golf with confidence and unfinished business.
It was on this very course last August where he delivered a breakthrough performance in the Philippine Amateur Open Championship, stunning the field by charging all the way to the men’s final. Though he eventually fell short against seasoned campaigner Perry Josef Bucay, his fearless run against older and more experienced opponents marked him as one of the country’s brightest junior prospects.
Now, Sarines looks to build on that momentum as he leads a strong Philippines-National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP) lineup that also features Nicole Gaisano Gan, Tristan Jefferson Padilla and Geoff Tan.
Gan begins her campaign at 7:20 a.m. on No. 10, where she will be paired with Thailand’s Namon Luangnitikul, fellow Filipino Johanna Blair Uyking, and Chloe Ivana Ang of AR International.
Padilla, meanwhile, will start his round at 7:10 a.m. on the first tee, while Tan tees off just ahead of him at 7:00 a.m., setting the tone for the Philippine challenge in the early flights.
Aside from the NGAP squad, Philippines-Mindanao is also expected to contend strongly in the premier 13-18 division. The team is composed of AJ Wacan, Bisera and Uyking, all of whom honed their games on the challenging layout of Apo Golf, giving them a potential home-course advantage.
In total, 14 Philippine teams are entered in the highly competitive 13-18 bracket, facing international challengers from Thailand, Malaysia, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, China and International Preparatory Golf Academy.
The 9-12 division is likewise shaping up to be a tightly contested battle. Two-time world junior champion Teagan Tudla leads the Philippines-NGAP squad alongside Brianna Macasaet, Shantelle Laurel and Makayla Adriana Verano.
They are expected to face stiff opposition from Philippines-CAGCI, composed of Kamilla Del Mundo, Jose Luis Espinosa, Maurysse Abalos and Avery Sytengco. Also in the mix is Philippines-Superkit, bannered by Ma. Athalea Mavis Espedido, Jaicee Louisse Cervantes, Markus Habagat and Lucas Revillleza.
Both the 13-18 and 9-12 divisions will be contested over 54 holes, testing the young players’ skill, consistency, and composure across three days of competition.
Meanwhile, the 8-and-under category, which will be played over 36 holes, guarantees an all-Philippine showdown. The Philippines-Luzon squad of Alonso Fabul, Andres Jeturian, Lauro Delen, and Blake Connor Sy enters as the early favorite, with Philippines-Mindanao — composed of Ethan Franco Lago, Kassandra Morente, Zoey Mascariñas and Zeus Samarro — poised to challenge.
Adding intrigue to the field is Philippines Go for Gold, a dark horse lineup featuring Stephen Clementer, Stephanie Gan, Thiago Sajulga and Japanese guest player Mia Shinohara.
With rising stars, international rivalries, and national pride at stake, the stage is set for an exciting week at Apo Golf as the next generation of golfers begins its quest for world team honors.