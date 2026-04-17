Palace awaits Zaldy Co’s ‘truthful testimony,’ Castro says

Castro said the President welcomed Co’s arrest.

“Of course, masaya ang Pangulo bilang siya po ang nanguna sa pagpapaimbestiga ng mga anomalya sa flood control projects. Although, wala pa pong inaakusahan ang Pangulo, walang inaakusahan ang gobyerno kung sino ang guilty or not guilty. Pero kung kayo ay nababanggit na maaaring may kinalaman, nararapat lamang na imbestigahan,” she said.

“So, ngayon po na may kaso dahil ang pagkakaiba naman po kay Zaldy Co, mayroon na po siyang kaso at ang kaniyang passport po ay cancelled – so, lumalabas na siya ay fugitive. So, ang isang fugitive ay dapat lamang pong mahuli ats a pangunguna ng Pangulo na nalaman niya na isang fugitive ay maaari nang maibalik sa Pilipinas ay maganda pong balita iyan,” Castro added.

In a Facebook post, Marcos said the government is coordinating with Czech authorities to secure Co’s return after he was denied entry at the German border and returned to Czech custody.

“Our coordination with Czech authorities continues. The latest information confirms that Zaldy Co was stopped at the German border after entering from the Czech Republic. He was denied entry and returned to Czech authorities, where he remains in custody,” the President said.

In November 2025, the Sandiganbayan Sixth Division issued a warrant of arrest against Co for graft and malversation over an allegedly anomalous road dike project in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro.

The anti-graft court later declared Co a fugitive from justice.