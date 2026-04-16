Zaldy Co nabbed entering Prague

“We are in close coordination with the Czech government to ensure that all legal processes are followed and to arrange for his return to the Philippines at the soonest possible time,” the President added.

The development triggered intense public reaction online, with speculation that Co’s return could serve as a tipping point in the controversy over alleged flood-control kickbacks that lapped at the very doorsteps of Malacañang.

Co has directly accused Marcos and his cousin, former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, of being the beneficiaries of billions of pesos in flood control project kickbacks, claiming he oversaw the distribution of cash packed in suitcases.

In November last year, the Sandiganbayan Sixth Division issued a warrant of arrest against Co for graft and malversation over an allegedly anomalous road dike project in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro. By then, he had already left the country, prompting authorities to seek international assistance in capturing him.

Beyond the graft case, Co’s arrest intersects with a broader controversy that has drawn in the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, which looked into alleged irregularities in infrastructure spending and the passage of the 2025 General Appropriations Act.

The budget, which included massive allocations for flood-control projects, has been tagged by critics as the “most corrupt budget ever,” with Co repeatedly linked to alleged insertions and realignments in funding.

The controversy first erupted in September 2025, when his former aide, ex-Marine Orly Regala Guteza, testified before the Senate.

Guteza alleged he handled “maleta ng basura,” or suitcases filled with cash, each containing about P48 million and marked with Post-it labels, which he said were delivered to properties linked to Co and Romualdez — forming what investigators described as a “bagman system” tied to floodcontrol projects.

The allegations escalated in November 2025 when Co, already abroad, released video statements claiming up to P100 billion in budget insertions, with P25 billion allegedly earmarked for Marcos.

He also claimed deliveries to Malacañang and Romualdez-linked residences and said he had faced threats as early as March 2025.

Co alleged cash drop-offs at a South Forbes Park property supposedly linked to Romualdez, with a nearby property allegedly tied to Marcos as the final destination. He claimed P1 billion was delivered in December 2024 and received by a Marcos-linked official.