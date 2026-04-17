Over P460-k shabu seized in separate buy-bust ops in Makati, Taguig

More than P460,000 worth of suspected shabu was seized from four drug personalities, including a high-value individual, in separate buy-bust operations in the cities of Taguig and Makati early Friday morning.
In Taguig City, operatives of the Taguig City Police Station's drug enforcement unit conducted a buy-bust operation at around 12:30 a.m. along Ruhale Street, Barangay Calzada-Tipas, which led to the arrest of alias Johnlen, 26, a newly identified drug personality.
Seized from the suspect were approximately 16 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P108,800, along with buy-bust money and other non-drug evidence.
The suspect is now under the custody of authorities for the filing of appropriate charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
In Makati City, a separate buy-bust operation conducted at about 1:30 a.m. along Roxas Street, Barangay Olympia, resulted in the arrest of alias Roma, 44, an high-value individual-listed individual, along with two cohorts.
Operatives seized approximately 53 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug value of P360,400, along with buy-bust money, cellular phone, and other drug paraphernalia.
The suspects are currently under police custody while documentation is being finalized for inquest proceedings before the Makati City Prosecutor’s Office.