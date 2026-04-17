Over P460-k shabu seized in separate buy-bust ops in Makati, Taguig

More than P460,000 worth of suspected shabu was seized from four drug personalities, including a high-value individual, in separate buy-bust operations in the cities of Taguig and Makati early Friday morning.

In Taguig City, operatives of the Taguig City Police Station's drug enforcement unit conducted a buy-bust operation at around 12:30 a.m. along Ruhale Street, Barangay Calzada-Tipas, which led to the arrest of alias Johnlen, 26, a newly identified drug personality.