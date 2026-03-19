Over P360-k shabu siezed in Taguig buy-bust

During the operation, an undercover police officer acting as a poseur buyer purchased suspected shabu from the suspect.

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‎Following the arrest, authorities recovered three heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu weighing approximately 53.4 grams, with a standard drug price of P363,120.

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‎In addition to the narcotics, police alsl recovered P500 used as buy-bust money and ten pieces of P1,000 boodle money.

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‎A criminal complaint for violations of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, is being prepared for filing against the suspect before the Taguig City Prosecutor’s Office.