Oceania Cruises unveils exclusive French dining venue at sea

Oceania Cruises has unveiled details of a new fine dining concept, La Table par Maîtres Cuisiniers de France, set to debut aboard its next-generation ship, Oceania Sonata.
The restaurant, developed in collaboration with the prestigious French culinary organization, is the first at sea to receive its official endorsement, reflecting the cruise line’s focus on high-end gastronomy.
Designed as an intimate, reservation-only venue, La Table will accommodate just 18 guests per seating and feature a rotating menu centered on classic French techniques and modern interpretations.
The concept is led by Executive Culinary Directors Alexis Quaretti and Eric Barale, both Master Chefs of France, with contributions from guest chefs from the organization.
Dishes will highlight French culinary traditions, with offerings ranging from seafood-based creations to caviar-topped specialties, alongside a six-course tasting menu paired with premium Champagne selections under the brand’s Dom Pérignon Experience.
Company officials said the new venue reinforces Oceania Cruises’ positioning around high-end dining, with Oceania Sonata set to feature 10 culinary outlets, including established concepts such as Jacques, Red Ginger, Polo Grill and Toscana.