Morton’s The Steakhouse rolls out new premium menu offerings

Among the new offerings is French Oscietra caviar, served with egg whites and yolks, crème fraîche, and buttered bruschetta, while the seared foie gras features a blend of sweet and savory flavors with balsamic glaze, arugula and citrus components.

The menu also includes a 36-ounce whole baked lobster prepared Thermidor-style, as well as a 70-ounce veal shank osso bucco, slow-braised and served with mashed potatoes.

Morton’s said the additions are part of efforts to enhance its fine dining offerings, complementing its existing selection of premium steaks, seafood and wines.

The restaurant operates daily, serving lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Morton’s The Steakhouse is part of The Bistro Group, a Philippine-based restaurant company known for bringing international dining brands into the local market.