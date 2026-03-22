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Morton’s The Steakhouse rolls out new premium menu offerings

SEARED Foie Gras, served with fresh greens, citrus and balsamic glaze, is among the restaurant’s newest indulgent menu offerings.
SEARED Foie Gras, served with fresh greens, citrus and balsamic glaze, is among the restaurant’s newest indulgent menu offerings.Photographs courtesy of Morton’s The Stakehouse
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Morton’s The Steakhouse has introduced a new lineup of premium dishes, expanding its menu with a range of luxury offerings aimed at elevating the dining experience.

Known for its USDA Prime steaks and fresh seafood, the restaurant is adding selections that highlight both land and sea, including French Oscietra caviar, seared foie gras, whole baked lobster and veal shank osso bucco.

SEARED Foie Gras, served with fresh greens, citrus and balsamic glaze, is among the restaurant’s newest indulgent menu offerings.
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Among the new offerings is French Oscietra caviar, served with egg whites and yolks, crème fraîche, and buttered bruschetta, while the seared foie gras features a blend of sweet and savory flavors with balsamic glaze, arugula and citrus components.

The menu also includes a 36-ounce whole baked lobster prepared Thermidor-style, as well as a 70-ounce veal shank osso bucco, slow-braised and served with mashed potatoes.

Morton’s said the additions are part of efforts to enhance its fine dining offerings, complementing its existing selection of premium steaks, seafood and wines.

The restaurant operates daily, serving lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Morton’s The Steakhouse is part of The Bistro Group, a Philippine-based restaurant company known for bringing international dining brands into the local market.

MORTON’S The Steakhouse’s Veal Shank Osso Bucco, a slow-braised, marrow-infused dish served atop mashed potatoes, highlights the restaurant’s newest premium menu additions.
MORTON’S The Steakhouse’s Veal Shank Osso Bucco, a slow-braised, marrow-infused dish served atop mashed potatoes, highlights the restaurant’s newest premium menu additions.
FRENCH Oscietra Caviar, served with classic accompaniments, highlights one of the restaurant’s newest luxury menu additions.
FRENCH Oscietra Caviar, served with classic accompaniments, highlights one of the restaurant’s newest luxury menu additions.
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Morton’s The Steakhouse
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