Refined French flavors in Manila

More than the City of Lights, love, fashion districts, and world-class cuisine, France is best celebrated with a glass of wine, something the French are deeply passionate about. And perhaps the biggest indulgence we willingly embrace after a long, exhausting day is having something to “wine” about. Thankfully, this 2026, the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Philippines continues to open more opportunities for our palates to explore and appreciate a wider range of wines.

On 28 March, Raffles Makati set the stage for Tastin’ France Manila 2026, an event organized by the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The gathering brought together French wine and spirits producers with Philippine importers and distributors in a curated B2B tasting, highlighting France’s continued presence in Southeast Asia’s premium beverage market.