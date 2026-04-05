Refined French flavors in Manila

More than the City of Lights, love, fashion districts, and world-class cuisine, France is best celebrated with a glass of wine, something the French are deeply passionate about. And perhaps the biggest indulgence we willingly embrace after a long, exhausting day is having something to “wine” about. Thankfully, this 2026, the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Philippines continues to open more opportunities for our palates to explore and appreciate a wider range of wines.
On 28 March, Raffles Makati set the stage for Tastin’ France Manila 2026, an event organized by the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The gathering brought together French wine and spirits producers with Philippine importers and distributors in a curated B2B tasting, highlighting France’s continued presence in Southeast Asia’s premium beverage market.
The showcase featured a strong lineup of producers. BWine-Vignobles Mottet presented structured Bordeaux reds and crisp whites from Chateau La France and Château de Seguin. Vignobles Famille Marque highlighted 14 Bordeaux cuvées, emphasizing organic practices and global readiness, while Maison Le Star offered a diverse selection of reds, whites, rosés, and Crémant de Bordeaux, blending tradition with a modern touch.
Also drawing attention was Borie, an exclusive wine once associated with France’s King Henry IV. Produced in very limited quantities from a two-hectare vineyard in the Côtes-du-Rhône region, it is crafted from soil similar to that used for black truffles, giving it a distinct earthy yet bold profile. With only about 10,000 bottles produced annually, it remains a rare offering, with availability in the Philippine market expected through events like this.
Other participants included Vignerons Mais Autrement, a cooperative highlighting innovation across South-West appellations, and Domaine Calmel & Joseph, which showcased organic wines from Languedoc, shaped by centuries of winemaking heritage.