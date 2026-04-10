Villar City: A Feathered Surprise in the Metro

Birds, such a lovely sight — we typically see the same feathered friends fluttering around the metro: the ever-present doves, sparrows and swallows.
But at Villar City — the sprawling, masterplanned urban development in southern Metro Manila — you might just spot a few winged visitors and resident birds that aren’t as common in the typical concrete jungle.
Villar City isn’t just about residential enclaves and Italian-inspired luxury living. Its designers and planners are intentionally weaving nature into the very fabric of the city.
Instead of squeezing greenery into leftover corners, Villar City’s blueprint treats natural systems as foundational elements, creating green corridors, parks, rivers, and preserved habitats that aren’t commonly found in many Metro Manila developments.
One of the most vivid illustrations of this nature-forward vision happened at Forresta Café, where residents, guests and bird enthusiasts gathered for a guided birdwatching morning in partnership with the Wild Bird Club of the Philippines.
The activity — called “Birding and Breakfast” — invited participants to slow down and observe birds early in the serene light of dawn, away from traffic and noise.
Unlike small city parks where you may only see urban doves or pigeons, green spaces and nature trails in Villar City attract a more diverse set of species. In those birdwatching sessions, enthusiasts recorded dozens of birds — including grassland species, nesting flocks and even birds of prey gliding overhead.
These sightings hint at the ecological richness that thoughtful green planning can support, even within the metropolis.
It’s worth noting that even within broader Metro Manila, bird-life can surprise you. Naturalists and birders across the region have documented a rich variety of birds — from blacknaped orioles and zebra doves to more elusive species like the Philippine pygmy woodpecker and collared kingfishers — in parks, ecosites and wetland areas.
These species show that given the right mix of vegetation, water features and open spaces, even urban developments can attract more than the typical city birds.
But Villar City’s approach goes beyond casual birdwatching as an activity: it reflects a broader ecological vision. The city is integrating green corridors and native tree nurseries to support biodiversity — not just for aesthetics, but to improve air quality, manage rainwater and create habitat networks that help sustain wildlife, including birds.
Streets and waterways are planned to act as climateregulating infrastructure, and 50 percent of some districts remain dedicated to greenery.
This nature-centric design is especially meaningful in a region where urban expansion has historically come at the expense of natural habitats. By prioritizing ecological elements, Villar City sets an example that urban growth and biodiversity protection don’t have to be at odds with each other.
The presence of guided birding events and the way green spaces are used hint at a future where residents live with nature rather than in spite of it.
For locals and visitors alike, this means one does not have to drift far from home to witness nature. For a morning walk or weekend getaway.
Whether it’s the melodic calls of grassland birds at dawn, the sight of a kingfisher darting near a waterway, or simply enjoying a quiet moment amid trees and open sky, Villar City’s green spaces offer a refreshing contrast to typical urban settings.
In a city often defined by high rises and busy streets, Villar City’s emerging relationship with bird-life — from urban species to those seeking greener stopovers — stands out as a hopeful sign. It’s a reminder that even in Metro Manila, nature can find its place, and with the right design, birds can thrive where we least expect them.