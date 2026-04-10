Villar City: A Feathered Surprise in the Metro

Unlike small city parks where you may only see urban doves or pigeons, green spaces and nature trails in Villar City attract a more diverse set of species. In those birdwatching sessions, enthusiasts recorded dozens of birds — including grassland species, nesting flocks and even birds of prey gliding overhead.

These sightings hint at the ecological richness that thoughtful green planning can support, even within the metropolis.

It’s worth noting that even within broader Metro Manila, bird-life can surprise you. Naturalists and birders across the region have documented a rich variety of birds — from blacknaped orioles and zebra doves to more elusive species like the Philippine pygmy woodpecker and collared kingfishers — in parks, ecosites and wetland areas.

These species show that given the right mix of vegetation, water features and open spaces, even urban developments can attract more than the typical city birds.

But Villar City’s approach goes beyond casual birdwatching as an activity: it reflects a broader ecological vision. The city is integrating green corridors and native tree nurseries to support biodiversity — not just for aesthetics, but to improve air quality, manage rainwater and create habitat networks that help sustain wildlife, including birds.