SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
SHOW

Miss Universe Philippines names Top 6 for national costume

2026 Miss Universe Philippines unveils Best in National Costume Top 6
2026 Miss Universe Philippines unveils Best in National Costume Top 6Miss Universe PH FB
Published on

Filipino culture and craftsmanship took center stage as Miss Universe Philippines 2026 unveiled its Top 6 finalists for Best in National Costume.

2026 Miss Universe Philippines unveils Best in National Costume Top 6
Road to the crown narrows: Miss Universe Philippines 2026 unveils Top 40

Leading the shortlist are delegates from Tacloban City, Baguio City, Pangasinan, Iloilo Province, Negros Occidental, and Pampanga, each presenting designs inspired by their local heritage and identity.

The annual segment highlights traditional narratives through modern design, with entries reflecting themes of resilience, artistry, and regional pride. Organizers said the category remains a key platform for cultural storytelling ahead of coronation night.

Miss Universe Philippines

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph