Miss Universe Philippines names Top 6 for national costume

Leading the shortlist are delegates from Tacloban City, Baguio City, Pangasinan, Iloilo Province, Negros Occidental, and Pampanga, each presenting designs inspired by their local heritage and identity.

The annual segment highlights traditional narratives through modern design, with entries reflecting themes of resilience, artistry, and regional pride. Organizers said the category remains a key platform for cultural storytelling ahead of coronation night.