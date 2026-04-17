Marcos pushes logistics aid for Benguet farmers

But recent cost pressures have slowed activity. Farmers have begun delaying harvests or risking spoilage as they wait for better prices to offset rising transport expenses. Fertilizer costs have also surged, while logistics costs for inter-island shipments have climbed by as much as P10 per kilogram. At the same time, fewer wholesale buyers have been showing up at the trading post.

To ease bottlenecks, the government has intensified logistics coordination, including backloading arrangements and expanded market matching. As of mid-April, nearly 28 metric tons of vegetables have been transported and sold through these efforts, with another 57 metric tons scheduled for delivery.

The visit also saw the distribution of P15.4 million worth of farm inputs, machinery, and trading capital to 45 cooperatives and associations. This forms part of a broader P859.6 million allocation for the Cordillera Administrative Region this year, covering seeds, fertilizers, irrigation support, post-harvest equipment, and training services.

Tiu Laurel emphasized the critical role of Benguet’s farming communities in the national food system. “Highlands farmers are at the heart of our vegetable supply chain, ensuring a steady, reliable flow of highland produce not only for everyday consumers in wet markets but also for institutional buyers such as supermarkets, restaurants, and food service providers across the country,” he said. “When they are affected, the entire supply chain feels the impact, which is why sustaining their productivity and market access is a top priority.”

Officials said sustained investment in logistics, infrastructure, and market systems will be key to stabilizing supply and protecting farmer incomes as fuel prices remain volatile.