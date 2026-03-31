DA deploys trucks for excess vegetables

He said the matter was brought to his attention last week, prompting him to immediately instruct regional directors and logistics teams to move crops quickly to minimize waste and support the farmers who are facing weak demand.

The intervention comes as traders in Benguet are struggling to absorb the high volumes of harvest amid the elevated fuel costs, which has made it harder to transport goods, deepening the losses for farmers dependent on regular market access.

To widen market reach, the DA is coordinating with its Kadiwa initiative under the Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Service to connect producers directly with urban consumers, while expanding distribution routes from La Trinidad and nearby hubs to additional trading sites.

Laurel acknowledged that the oversupply problem cannot be resolved overnight but said the logistics push is meant to ease pressures in the short term.

Looking ahead, he said the agency is banking on new infrastructure to prevent future disruptions, including a planned mega cold storage facility and modular storage units to temporarily hold surplus crops and reduce spoilage.

The DA also cited its presence in Baguio City and La Trinidad, where the Baguio Agricultural Produce Trading Center serves as a key hub, even as the secretary conceded that some farmers have yet to feel direct support on the ground.

“I will go to Baguio by Wednesday to see the situation firsthand and determine how we can provide immediate assistance,” he said, adding that the latest move highlights the government’s drive to strengthen farm-to-market logistics as rising costs and uneven supply continue to test the food distribution system.