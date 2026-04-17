Marcos buys 20 tons of vegetables

During his visit, Marcos said rising fuel costs disrupted the transport of vegetables from upland farms in Mountain Province and nearby areas, affecting supply and market prices.

“We are here now at the Trading Center… because nagulat kami, ‘yung mga report dahil sa pagtaas ng presyo ng diesel ay hindi na binababa ang mga gulay na galing dito sa Mountain Province, dito sa mga mountainous areas,” he said. “Kaya tiningnan natin, hinanapan natin ng paraan.”

Among the measures cited were a P10-per-liter reduction in diesel prices, the waiver of certain local government fees, and the temporary suspension of toll charges for trucks transporting vegetables.

The President said truck operators previously paid up to P3,000 in toll fees for 10-wheeler trucks and about P1,000 for smaller vehicles.

“Ngayon, hindi na sila kailangang magbayad for a short time hangga’t matapos itong problema natin sa pagtaas ng presyo ng langis,” he said.

Marcos also said affected drivers have been included in the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program of the Department of Labor and Employment, providing them with emergency employment.

He said the government’s interventions aim to stabilize food supply while easing the burden on farmers, producers and wholesalers.

The President added that authorities will continue to monitor the situation and consult stakeholders for further measures.

During the visit, Marcos also oversaw the distribution of P15.79 million worth of farm inputs, machinery and trading capital to 45 farmer cooperatives and associations under the Department of Agriculture’s High Value Crops Development Program.

Established in 2015, the BAPTC serves as a key agri-logistics hub linking Cordillera farmers to major markets.