Sambo tilt draws huge field

DAVAO CITY — Around 200 entries are expected to join the Pilipinas Sambo Federation, Inc. National Open Championships from 15 to 17 March at the Sta. Ana National High School gym.

Pilipinas Sambo president Paolo Tancontian as well as Philippine Sports Commission chairman Patrick Gregorio will open the prestigious event that will serve as one of the highlights of the 89th Araw ng Dabaw sportsfest.