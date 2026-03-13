Sambo tilt draws huge field

DAVAO CITY — Around 200 entries are expected to join the Pilipinas Sambo Federation, Inc. National Open Championships from 15 to 17 March at the Sta. Ana National High School gym.
Pilipinas Sambo president Paolo Tancontian as well as Philippine Sports Commission chairman Patrick Gregorio will open the prestigious event that will serve as one of the highlights of the 89th Araw ng Dabaw sportsfest.
“This will serve as the culminating event of the scheduled 10-city Nationwide Sambo Roadshow,” Tancontian said on Friday.
Members of the Pilipinas Sambo national team, entries from Quezon City, Makati, Manila, Muntinlupa, Pasig, Bukidnon, the Philippine Airforce and the Davao Region, are set to see action.
Prior to the competition, Pilipinas Sambo will also be having a groundbreaking ceremony of its new headquarters at Deca Homes Subdivision in Mintal on 20 March and a Referee and Coaches Technical Seminar.