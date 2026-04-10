Riding the full tide at Club Laiya

The estate is already forming into a vibrant, active coastal community. The Seaside District has transformed into a vibrant beachfront center for both living and commerce, while the newly established Premier District offers a more secluded environment for those seeking a serene getaway with space to appreciate nature.

The newest features enhance that lifestyle significantly: a hub for sports and events ideal for gatherings and lively weekends; a linear pool that gives an everyday living experience a resort-like feel; and improved open areas that promote activity, connection and outdoor time. They foster a beachside routine that feels both refreshing and invigorating — morning strolls, afternoon dips, weekend activities and extended talks beneath the open sky.

At the heart of everything is The Spinnaker, Club Laiya’s renowned beachfront condominium, which was completed in February and is set for turnover in December 2027. Situated directly on the coast, it is crafted not only as an eye-catching monument but also as a space that harmonizes with the overall flow of coastal life. Serving as a visual focal point, a hospitality-focused investment asset and a component of the estate’s expanding assortment of oceanfront lodgings, it enhances the lifestyle that Club Laiya is cultivating.

Currents of coastal living

What makes Club Laiya particularly appealing is its ability to unite various motivations for visiting. Some arrive for the shoreline and the relaxed rhythm. Many are attracted to the concept of a coastal second residence.