Riding the full tide at Club Laiya

For those who love the concept of waking up near the sea, enjoying leisurely mornings outside and concluding the day with salty breezes and sunset vistas, Laiya has always had a magnetic attraction.
Currently, Club Laiya is entering a new stage that enhances the sense of that dream becoming fully realized. As its complete development process progresses, the seaside property is evolving into a place where relaxation, living and daily retreats seamlessly merge into one coastal way of life.
Situated on 23 hectares of coastline in one of Luzon’s most frequented beach spots, Club Laiya combines hospitality, real estate and destination-focused experiences in an atmosphere designed for those seeking more than a mere weekend getaway.
It is the most recent Leisure Tourism Estate project by Landco BEACHTOWNS, embodying a vision focused on a genuine supra resort community — attractive to both urban adventurers and individuals seeking a space where life feels easier, more relaxed, and nearer to the water. It’s the type of spot that encourages visitors to linger a bit longer, come back a touch more frequently, and ultimately integrate the beach into their regular routine.
The estate is already forming into a vibrant, active coastal community. The Seaside District has transformed into a vibrant beachfront center for both living and commerce, while the newly established Premier District offers a more secluded environment for those seeking a serene getaway with space to appreciate nature.
The newest features enhance that lifestyle significantly: a hub for sports and events ideal for gatherings and lively weekends; a linear pool that gives an everyday living experience a resort-like feel; and improved open areas that promote activity, connection and outdoor time. They foster a beachside routine that feels both refreshing and invigorating — morning strolls, afternoon dips, weekend activities and extended talks beneath the open sky.
At the heart of everything is The Spinnaker, Club Laiya’s renowned beachfront condominium, which was completed in February and is set for turnover in December 2027. Situated directly on the coast, it is crafted not only as an eye-catching monument but also as a space that harmonizes with the overall flow of coastal life. Serving as a visual focal point, a hospitality-focused investment asset and a component of the estate’s expanding assortment of oceanfront lodgings, it enhances the lifestyle that Club Laiya is cultivating.
Currents of coastal living
What makes Club Laiya particularly appealing is its ability to unite various motivations for visiting. Some arrive for the shoreline and the relaxed rhythm. Many are attracted to the concept of a coastal second residence.
Some recognize the allure of a location that consistently draws ongoing tourist interest. That combination lends the estate a more familiar, everyday atmosphere — not merely a vacation spot, but a locale where individuals can establish routines, entertain family and friends, or simply appreciate the tranquility associated with coastal life.
For Landco Lifestyle Ventures, this milestone is also part of a bigger shift.
Its philosophy of “Life on Vacation” is not just about scenery, but about how a place makes people feel and how it fits into their lives. That means offering emotional value through destination living and curated experiences, while also creating financial value through strong tourism potential and long-term demand.
As Erickson Y. Manzano, president and CEO of Landco Lifestyle Ventures, said, “This milestone marks more than just progress in development — it represents the realization of our vision to create destinations where people can truly live a life on vacation. As Club Laiya reaches full cycle, it sets the standard for how we will continue to develop and operate our lifestyle estates — bringing together community, experience, and long-term value.”