IGNITION: What to do in the New Moon period

Looking around at the chaos is obvious, isn’t it? It’s not another cycle of war happening but humanity collectively destroying and creating something totally new. Because the old is so unsustainable that it must all go. Including our collective consciousness. And since we haven’t arrived at where we think we are going… we are in this limbo.

My best visual description is when the mirror shatters, all the shards are flying all over… and the process freezes in slow-motion!

In that almost “frozen” moment, we are aware that different shards of all sizes are floating around us. We can either face this limbo moment with fear, or see it as a point of creation.

We can look at the global world chaos happening and likewise feel fear, or in this dizzying speed of everything… “slow-mo,” our consciousness and take stock at who we are becoming. Then we enter this weekend of the Aries stellium that does something really unique. It pushes us forward, out of the slow-mo freeze moment!

Someone texted me asking about manifesting in this New Moon. Well, in normal times, I would say yes…manifest and ground your intention. Except that this specific New Moon in Aries will be moving things so very fast with intensity, with too many things spinning around it. So manifesting will be quite challenging.