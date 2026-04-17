IGNITION: What to do in the New Moon period

We are under really interesting skies this weekend. We are surrounded by highly energetic and volatile energies. We are living in unquestionably, one of the most astrologically charged period of the year.
There are presently seven planets in the constellation of Aries. Seven. All who read the stars and the cosmos have been watching this “rare” build up for a long time. Well, it’s here. Seven planets are in a stellium position, meaning that there are more than three planets all together in one part of the sky. This is a big deal because this pattern has never happened in recorded human history. Not once in 20,000 years! This is wild!
The stellium is in the sign of Aries, the very first Zodiac sign which represents the birthing of something new. Plus we are in the New Moon period, that special time of intention grounding toward something new we want in our lives. Plus Mars is in its home sign to push all the other planets to move forward. Everything now is fire. A stellium in Aries does not ask — it pushes.
Our individual thinking and projections are uniting under, not a cycle, but a new template. We are each and everyone of us, being taken into this new collective reset of identity in the soul level. It’s like we are starting over with new templates of ourselves.
Looking around at the chaos is obvious, isn’t it? It’s not another cycle of war happening but humanity collectively destroying and creating something totally new. Because the old is so unsustainable that it must all go. Including our collective consciousness. And since we haven’t arrived at where we think we are going… we are in this limbo.
My best visual description is when the mirror shatters, all the shards are flying all over… and the process freezes in slow-motion!
In that almost “frozen” moment, we are aware that different shards of all sizes are floating around us. We can either face this limbo moment with fear, or see it as a point of creation.
We can look at the global world chaos happening and likewise feel fear, or in this dizzying speed of everything… “slow-mo,” our consciousness and take stock at who we are becoming. Then we enter this weekend of the Aries stellium that does something really unique. It pushes us forward, out of the slow-mo freeze moment!
Someone texted me asking about manifesting in this New Moon. Well, in normal times, I would say yes…manifest and ground your intention. Except that this specific New Moon in Aries will be moving things so very fast with intensity, with too many things spinning around it. So manifesting will be quite challenging.
I won’t go into technical astrological details in this article but rather try to explain so many things happening at the same time! Firstly, while we are being pushed forward by Life, there will be reminders of the past (wounds that we never really shook away) that we must now face.
While the energies are intensifying, there is the polarity of being tested and disciplined which can frustrate us all. And in the heat of the moment, words can be exchanged in anger, impulse, impatience. Amid all this, there is a cloud of confusion around. This may be subtle but it’s there. So with all these happening at the same time, how can you even focus to manifest? So don’t. Not this New Moon. Just stay grounded, and do not panic.
There is something energetically special happening at this single point of intensity and concentration… As we move forward, we think we are going linearly through a portal… but it’s more like we double into ourselves to become the portal. Or doorway. We are the portal. We are the doorway. Our old selves have already been dissolving while a new one is being built. Like freshly tilled soil in the process of the planting season, the new is now being seeded. So it’s not about what we want now… but who we are becoming. It’s a moving process and a highly transformative one, too.
Because we need to let go the wound, that mindset, that part of us that we always had because others (society, family, etc.) defined what we should be. Until now. Suddenly, a clarity comes that we cannot unsee; or something clicks inside us and we know we just cannot continue that old way ever again. This is the shift.
So move in this turning point, but with awareness. Be in this New Moon weekend conscious of stillness before action: deep breaths, grounding your body before the rush. When you feel the rush, that adrenalin while driving, that rush of blood as anger comes building, the triggers that force the aggression to come forward… Stop to breathe and take control of your actions, movement, thoughts and speech. This will be the real and down-to-earth spiritual practice. Act on what matters, not what provokes. Channel urgency into creation — write, build, decide. Watch your words; fire can warm or burn. Hit the gym, pool, dance floor… just move your body daily to release excess heat. And when impatience rises, pause instead of reacting. This is not chaos — it is ignition. Becoming that portal, that doorway… is the Self that desires and knows the true direction that the soul must take.