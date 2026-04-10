Fire sustains, destroys — and cleanses

Alas, we have lived with that contrarian notion ever since, and sometimes, we forget. We remember the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster, when fire reminded us who was in charge.

A clear morning, a routine launch in 1986, a teacher aboard meant to bring space closer to students. Seventy-three seconds later, the sky broke open.

Fire, a trail of smoke, gasps, and then silence. Once again, Vulcan’s purifier refused to be domesticated, although it was certainly not the first time we had seen fire fall from the sky.

Before rockets, there were bombers. Before controlled reentry, there was deliberate descent.

The United States once rained napalm on Japanese cities before delivering the final, irreversible statement in Hiroshima and Nagasaki — fire, scaled to the edge of wiping out civilization.

And here we are again, decades later, with that blonde lunatic in the White House speaking in similar terms — of ending a civilization, of extinguishing futures with a single stroke. Fire, once more, is wielded as a threat.

Which is why it feels almost surreal to hear NASA’s Artemis II astronauts describe their return from the dark side of the Moon to Earth. They will be “riding a fireball,” one said.

It was meant clinically, a statement of physics. Reentry, after all, is a controlled disaster: a capsule slamming into the atmosphere at over 23,000 miles per hour, friction igniting the air, the heat shield burning so the humans inside do not.

Fire, calculated. Fire, contained. Routine even, a phrase that still carries a certain palpable audacity.

We know how quickly routine can collapse. Challenger taught us that. History taught us that long before. Fire does not change; only our confidence in it does.

And yet, even as we master the mechanics, something else emerges, something far less controllable. Because while the Artemis astronauts prepare to ride that fireball home, they pause — 252,000 miles away — for something far more fragile.

A call. A voice. Laughter crossing the void.

“Hearing your crewmates giggling and crying… and loving their families from afar,” said mission commander Reid Wiseman.

At the farthest distance ever traveled by humans, what occupied the mind was not conquest, but a connection. And when they look back, what they see is not territory or borders or flags.

From that distance, there are no countries — only a single, fragile Earth suspended in darkness. No lines dividing one people from another. No frontiers worth fighting over. Just one home.

We like to imagine space as escape. David Bowie did — Major Tom drifting free, untethered. But Artemis suggests the opposite. You can travel beyond the Moon, into a darkness untouched by history, and still find yourself pulled back by something as simple as a voice.

Jeremy Hansen proposed naming a crater after Wiseman’s late wife. Not a scientific act, but a human one. An emotional Wiseman could not give the speech. And just like that, the Moon becomes less a frontier than a mirror.

That is the contradiction we carry.

We all ride the fireball, in one form or another — not because we have conquered it, but because we have accepted its terms.

And when we come home — through flame, through distance, through all the stories we tell ourselves — we find that the oldest instinct still holds.

To gather. To remember. And perhaps, finally, to learn to live in peace.