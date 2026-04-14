Ian de Leon sets the path for Nora Aunor’s enduring influence

More than a year after the death of National Artist Nora Aunor, her legacy continues to endure—now stewarded by her son, Ian de Leon, who is stepping into a role defined by responsibility rather than recognition.
Aunor’s passing on 16 April 2025, due to acute respiratory failure marked the end of an era. The wave of public mourning that followed, culminating in a state funeral attended by thousands, underscored her profound influence on Philippine cinema and music. Today, the task of preserving that cultural legacy rests largely with Ian.
In an interview with Rico Hizon on Beyond The Exchange, Ian addressed the implications of being legally recognized as his mother’s sole heir, emphasizing that the role carries accountability rather than privilege.
“I am, legally speaking, the sole heir of Mom, but the responsibility holds me accountable for many things—first and foremost, all that she has left behind, including her films and her body of work in music,” he said.
Rather than treating the designation as a personal claim, Ian has begun establishing a more structured approach to managing Aunor’s legacy. He disclosed plans to launch two entities—Nora Aunor Enterprise and Nora Aunor Foundation—aimed at both sustaining and promoting the late icon’s contributions.
The enterprise will focus on cultural programming, including museum exhibitions and a forthcoming musical production currently in development. Broader plans also include fan conventions, merchandising, concerts, and a potential documentary series intended to introduce Aunor’s work to new audiences.
Central to the initiative is a model that blends sustainability with advocacy. Ian said the two organizations will operate in tandem, with revenue generated by the enterprise supporting the foundation’s outreach and social programs.
“The two have a symbiotic relationship. The enterprise is for profit, while the foundation is non-profit. Whatever revenue we generate will go toward outreach and social projects,” he explained.
Despite his legal standing, Ian was careful to stress that his role does not diminish the place of his siblings—Lotlot de Leon, Matet de Leon, Kiko de Leon, and Kenneth de Leon—within the family.
“I respect my siblings. While the law places this responsibility on me, it is not for show or recognition. I carry this out in their favor as well,” he said, adding that his leadership does not exclude or erase family relationships.
Amid public interest in Aunor’s estate and recent family developments, Ian also called for privacy, declining to disclose further details.
“It remains confidential,” he said.
In the wake of loss and continued public scrutiny, Ian de Leon’s approach reflects a shift from inheritance to stewardship—anchored in structure, purpose, and a commitment to ensuring that Nora Aunor’s legacy remains both preserved and evolving.