Ian de Leon sets the path for Nora Aunor’s enduring influence

Central to the initiative is a model that blends sustainability with advocacy. Ian said the two organizations will operate in tandem, with revenue generated by the enterprise supporting the foundation’s outreach and social programs.

“The two have a symbiotic relationship. The enterprise is for profit, while the foundation is non-profit. Whatever revenue we generate will go toward outreach and social projects,” he explained.

Despite his legal standing, Ian was careful to stress that his role does not diminish the place of his siblings—Lotlot de Leon, Matet de Leon, Kiko de Leon, and Kenneth de Leon—within the family.

“I respect my siblings. While the law places this responsibility on me, it is not for show or recognition. I carry this out in their favor as well,” he said, adding that his leadership does not exclude or erase family relationships.

Amid public interest in Aunor’s estate and recent family developments, Ian also called for privacy, declining to disclose further details.

“It remains confidential,” he said.

In the wake of loss and continued public scrutiny, Ian de Leon’s approach reflects a shift from inheritance to stewardship—anchored in structure, purpose, and a commitment to ensuring that Nora Aunor’s legacy remains both preserved and evolving.