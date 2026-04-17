Lotlot de Leon denies involvement in Nora Aunor estate decisions

“Our client, Ms. Lotlot de Leon, eldest daughter of our late National Artist of the Philippines for Film and Broadcast Arts, Ms. Nora Aunor, would be issuing this statement today to clarify her lack of involvement with any, or all, initiatives organized by Mr. Ian de Leon, relative to the administration and management of the estate of their mother in light of the recent interview he had on the 71 episode of ABS-CBN News Channel’s Beyond the Exchange with journalist and veteran anchor, Rico Hizon,” Estur stated.

The legal counsel underscored that Lotlot was neither consulted nor included in the formation of organizations tied to Aunor’s name.

“To dispel any speculations and doubt, Ms. de Leon was not in any way and in any capacity involved or consulted in the establishment of a One Person Corporation (OPC) for both a foundation and an enterprise in honor of Ms. Nora Aunor which Mr. Ian De Leon has mentioned in his interview. In fact, it is our view that a Foundation cannot be established through an OPC legally. Any statement of attribution to Ms. de Leon is misleading and a false representation,” the statement read.

It further clarified that her personal advocacies remain separate.

“She has not participated in the founding, management or fundraising efforts of the OPCs that Mr. Ian de Leon has established and that her personal charitable efforts remain focused elsewhere.”

Addressing claims that the siblings remain part of Ian’s broader plans, the statement pushed back firmly.

“In Mr. de Leon’s recent interview, he stated that, despite the claim of being the sole heir, our Client and her siblings are still included in the plans. Our client denies such statement as insofar as she is concerned, she was not consulted and simply informed at the very least of any participation or plans for the administration of their mother’s estate. To our client’s knowledge, there is no Last Will and Testament executed assigning sole administration and authority to the estate of their mother.”

Despite the issue surrounding inheritance and control, Lotlot’s camp emphasized that she is not seeking any stake in the estate.

“Ms. de Leon is not after any inheritance nor seeking for any gain attached to the estate and legacy of her mother. She has stepped away completely and this was a conscious and respectful decision after Mr. Ian de Leon chose to take full responsibility for all legal matters.”

The statement also revealed a breakdown in communication between the siblings, particularly over a previously established foundation.

“Relative to the foundation that our client has previously established together with her siblings, Mr. Ian de Leon was informed about this matter beforehand and he expressed his support then. It was deeply hurtful and difficult to understand on our client’s end when, after the foundation’s YouTube channel and Facebook page were made public, he denied knowledge of the same. Ian De Leon and our Client have no communication since.”

For a time, Lotlot chose to remain silent—but that silence, according to her camp, has been misinterpreted.

“Ms. de Leon has remained silent before out of respect for their mother and to avoid further conflicts during an already difficult time. But that silence has been misunderstood. Our client will not allow her name to be dragged into something she is not a part of, or used in a way that does not reflect the truth.”

Drawing a firm boundary, the statement ended with a clear appeal to the public and media.

“Our client stands independently and refuses to be part of a false narrative. We ask the public and media to kindly ensure that her name is not used in association with Mr. Ian de Leon’s efforts. No further comments on this matter shall be made.”

As the family marks the first anniversary of Nora Aunor’s passing, the message closes on a note of remembrance rather than dispute.

“Today is National Artist of the Philippines for Film and Broadcast Arts, the late Ms. Nora Aunor’s first death anniversary, let us continue to honor her memories and remember her with love. We extend our sincere gratitude to the public for the continued love and support for Ms. Nora Aunor. Her legacy will continue to live on through those whose lives she has touched. Ms. Lotlot de Leon shall continue to honor her mother’s memory privately, truthfully and in her own way.”