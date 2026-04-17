Four arrested, P469K worth of shabu seized in Makati, Taguig

Less than an hour later, in Makati City, another operation led to the arrest of 44-year-old alias "Roma," who was identified as an HVI.

Along with Roma, two other individuals were apprehended during the buy-bust at around 1:30 AM along Roxas Street in Barangay Olympia.

Authorities seized 53 grams of suspected shabu, valued at Php360,400, as well as buy-bust money, a mobile phone, and drug paraphernalia.

The three suspects are currently in custody, and inquest proceedings are being prepared for submission to the Makati City Prosecutor’s Office.

###