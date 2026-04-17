Four arrested, P469K worth of shabu seized in Makati, Taguig

Four individuals, including a High-Value Individual (HVI), were arrested in separate anti-drug operations by the Southern Police District (SPD) in Taguig and Makati cities early this morning, resulting in the seizure of over Php469,000 worth of shabu.
The first operation took place in Taguig at around 12:30 AM, when officers from the Taguig City Police Station’s Drug Enforcement Unit arrested 26-year-old alias "Johnlen" in Barangay Calzada-Tipas.
Authorities seized 16 grams of suspected shabu, with a Standard Drug Price (SDP) value of Php108,800. Along with the drugs, police recovered buy-bust money and other evidence linked to the illegal transaction.
"Johnlen" was arrested and informed of his constitutional rights. He now faces charges under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
Less than an hour later, in Makati City, another operation led to the arrest of 44-year-old alias "Roma," who was identified as an HVI.
Along with Roma, two other individuals were apprehended during the buy-bust at around 1:30 AM along Roxas Street in Barangay Olympia.
Authorities seized 53 grams of suspected shabu, valued at Php360,400, as well as buy-bust money, a mobile phone, and drug paraphernalia.
The three suspects are currently in custody, and inquest proceedings are being prepared for submission to the Makati City Prosecutor’s Office.
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