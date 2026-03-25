Taguig police arrests 2 high-value individuals

Police authorities arrested two newly identified High-Value Individuals (HVI) and confiscated around Php 680,000 worth of suspected shabu during a late-night buy-bust operation in Barangay Western Bicutan, Taguig City.
The individuals, known by the aliases "Hab," 35, from Malate, Manila, and Alex, 25, a construction worker residing in Maharlika, Taguig City, were taken into custody on March 24, 2026, around 8:05 PM near the Marian Lakeview United Entrance on Sync Street, Arca South FTI.
The operation was led by the Southern Police District’s District Drug Enforcement Unit, in coordination with the District Intelligence Division and Sub-Station 2 of the Taguig City Police.
An undercover officer posing as a buyer transacted with "Hab," which led to the immediate arrest of both suspects.
Authorities recovered approximately 100 grams of a white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu, valued at Php 680,000. Searches of the suspects also yielded the buy-bust money, a mobile phone, and other items.
The arrested individuals are now facing charges for violations of Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.