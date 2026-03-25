Taguig police arrests 2 high-value individuals

The operation was led by the Southern Police District’s District Drug Enforcement Unit, in coordination with the District Intelligence Division and Sub-Station 2 of the Taguig City Police.

An undercover officer posing as a buyer transacted with "Hab," which led to the immediate arrest of both suspects.

Authorities recovered approximately 100 grams of a white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu, valued at Php 680,000. Searches of the suspects also yielded the buy-bust money, a mobile phone, and other items.

The arrested individuals are now facing charges for violations of Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

