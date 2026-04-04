NU WANTS SEMIS BID BOOST

The Lady Bulldogs troop back at the University of Santo Tomas ( UST) Quadricentennial Pavilion for the 5 p.m. match, hoping to pick up from where they left off to solidify their hold of the solo second spot.

Sporting a 7-3 win-loss record following a 25-15, 25-18, 28-26, drubbing of Ateneo de Manila University last Saturday, NU keeps a one-game lead over the Lady Falcons, Golden Tigresses and idle Far Eastern University.

Unbeaten De La Salle University has secured a semifinals berth with its 10th win in as many games.

The Lady Bulldogs have already breached the two losses they had last season. At this point, every game matters for NU to stay in the top two until the end of eliminations to secure a twice-to-beat advantage, whether in the regular Final Four format or stepladder semis in case the Lady Spikers complete a sweep.

“We still have a long way to go. We have to keep on moving forward because we still have lots of crucial games ahead of us,” Lady Bulldogs graduating setter Lams Lamina said.

NU has the psychological advantage over Adamson, which they overpowered 25-23, 25-19, 28-26, in their first-round meeting at the same venue.

But the Lady Falcons are a different team from before.

Adamson has won its last two outings via sweep over Ateneo, 25-17, 27-25, 25-16, and University of the East (UE), 25-15, 25-18, 25-26, to stay on the right track of ending a three-year semis drought.

Shaina Nitura and Frances Mordi are again the focal point of the Lady Falcons’ offense, going up against the NU firepower led by rookie Sam Cantada, Arah Panique and Vange Alinsug.

Meanwhile, UST and also-ran UE battle at 11 a.m.