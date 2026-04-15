PCO mulls filing charges against ‘Iloy Bugris’, 2 other socmed personalities

The PCO, through its Anti-Fake News Desk, identified in their affidavit those who might face charges were the account "Iloy Bugris: The Queen of Revelations", which conducted live broadcasts falsely claiming the President is critically ill and solicited financial contributions from viewers through posted Cash and BPI account details.

The PCO said that during one broadcast, the administrator displayed a purported medical document that was fabricated.

Also, the account "Rigondola Ping" posted manipulated images depicting the President in a state of physical distress - images that do not depict a real event and were designed to mislead the public.

On the other hand, the account "Crage Anderpal" also posted a fabricated news graphic falsely claiming an official confirmation of a serious presidential health condition.

The filing follows the PCO's endorsement on 07 April 2026 for the investigation of the Facebook page "Malasakit News Pilipinas" for spreading fabricated reports about the national energy emergency.

It also comes after the signing on 13 April 2026 of the Memorandum of Agreement among the DOJ, PCO, and the Department of Information and Communications Technology, formalizing interagency coordination in the investigation and prosecution of digital disinformation.

“The deliberate fabrication and dissemination of false information - particularly during a declared State of National Energy Emergency under Executive Order No. 110 - is a crime under Article 154 of the Revised Penal Code, with penalties elevated when committed online under the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012. The AFND will continue to monitor, document, and refer for prosecution all verified instances of criminal disinformation,” said Robertson Ramirez, director of the PCO and head of the AFND.

On her Facebook account, 'Iloy Bugris' posted on Wednesday "I made it. I will answer this tonight. Mr. PCO, you uploading AI videos should be investigated. And your mistresses," with a photo of PCO's press release.