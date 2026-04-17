Dy: Co arrest sends stern message against corrupt officials

“Malinaw na mula pa sa kanyang SONA, sinabi na ng Pangulo na walang puwang ang katiwalian sa kanyang pamumuno. That accountability must apply to everyone, especially those entrusted with public funds,” he noted.

(It was clear from his SONA, the President said that his administration had no room for corruption)

Co had resigned from his seat in congress less than two weeks after Dy assumed speakership in September of 2025.

Last November, the first set of graft and malversation charges were filed against the former congressman as he had reported involvement in a P289.4 million flood control project in Oriental Mindoro.

Proceedings into the case remain ongoing in the Sandiganbayan’s Sixth Division.

Prior to his disappearance from the public eye, Co released a series of videos where he alleged that Marcos along with former house speaker and Leyte 1st District Rep. Martin Romualdez was also widely-involved in kickback schemes concerning infrastructure contracts.

Despite the crucial development, the house speaker maintained that the House was going to remain focused on pursuing relief measures to support the public amid the ongoing energy crisis in the country.

“Habang tinutugunan natin ang usaping ito, tuloy ang trabaho ng Kapulungan sa mga pangangailangan ng ating bayan, lalo na sa epekto ng krisis sa Middle East,” he said.

(While we are tending to this issue, the job of the Congress to address the concerns of the public continues, particularly on the effects of the crisis in the Middle East)

“We remain focused on measures that will help protect our economy, support our people, and deliver concrete relief where it is needed most,” he added.