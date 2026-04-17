Co arrest paves way for BBM impeachment case says solons

Makabayan further expressed that this development allowed for Co to serve as a live witness in any proceedings that may be undertaken as a result of any future petitions.

“Co’s repatriation will also make it possible for him to testify under oath on his previous revelations regarding the role of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and other high officials in a corruption network that enabled massive budget insertions and anomalous infrastructure allocations,” their statement said.

“Hindi puwedeng si Co lang ang panagutin kung sistema ang nagpapatakbo ng korupsyon,” they added.

(Co can not be the only one charged if it is a system that fuels the corruption)

The minority bloc asserted that all figures involved in the multi-billion peso scandal should be subjected to the rule of law and be charged with the necessary violations under the Constitution.

Aside from Makabayan, Akbayan Partylist Rep. Chel Diokno and Mamamayang Liberal Rep. Leila de Lima agreed that the arrest of the former congressman allowed investigators to breach another door into the ongoing flood control probe.

Diokno stressed that Co should face the charges filed against him in criminal courts and that the funds that he stole from the public must be returned accordingly.

“Dapat harapin niya ang mga kaso. At ibalik ang pera ng bayan,” he said through a social media post.

(He must face the charges and return public funds)

De Lima, on the other hand, said that the pending investigation into the fugitive should be hastened as it granted the courts the ability to indict all corrupt politicians to the rule of law.

“Pagsabay-sabayin natin ang imbestigasyon sa mga alegasyon na kinasasangkutan nya. Dahil tulad sa impeachment, hindi dapat itengga ang paghahanap ng katotohanan hanggang managot lahat ng kurakot,” she explained.

(Let us conduct investigations into allegations against him simultaneously. Because like an impeachment, the pursuit of truth must not be placed on hold until all corrupt officials are held accountable)