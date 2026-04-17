Dubai says first flying taxi station completed

Three more flying taxi stations are planned.

The flights will be operated by Joby Aviation, based in California, which will have exclusive rights for six years.

"The launch of the Air Taxi infrastructure marks an important step in adopting new, sustainable modes of transport and strengthening Dubai's readiness for the decades ahead," said Sheikh Hamdan in the statement.

The UAE's most populous city has established itself as the region's business and tourism hub.

But it has suffered in recent weeks from attacks launched by Iran against its Gulf neighbours in retaliation for a US-Israeli offensive.

A two-week ceasefire has since come into effect.