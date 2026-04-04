Filipino EV Taxi Operators deploy hundreds of Electric Taxis on GrabTaxi electric as fuel costs surge

“When we invested in an all electric fleet, the challenge was never the vehicle. It was the demand. Street-hail alone could not sustain the utilization rates we needed to make this business work. Activating on GrabTaxi Electric changed the equation. We now have a reliable stream of on-demand bookings that keep our units productive across the day. For a Filipino operator, that is the difference between an EV fleet that survives and the one that scales. We are proud that this is a partnership built on local operators and Filipino enterprise, not foreign capital,” said Eric Ke, Chief Mobility Strategist of EV Taxi Corp.

How to Book GrabTaxi Electric

Passengers open the Grab app and enter their pick-up and drop-off points as they would for any regular Grab ride. From the Transport tab, they select the vehicle options for their route, then scroll to the Taxi section and toggle to “Electric taxi.” Fares follow LTFRB-regulated metered taxi rates.

GrabTaxi Electric is currently in beta, rolling out across Metro Manila hubs including Makati, Taguig, Pasig, Pateros, Marikina, Manila, San Juan, Mandaluyong, Pasay, and select areas of Paranaque and Quezon City. Grab has also announced plans to expand its eco-mobility strategy to regional cities, including Cebu and Davao, as EV taxi adoption accelerates nationwide.

Grab said the partnership reflects its role in connecting commuters to transport options that are both practical and forward-looking. “Grab is proud to serve as a bridge between the riding public and the Filipino operators who are leading the shift to electric mobility,” shares Gines Barot, Grab Philippines General Manager for Mobility. “What makes this partnership distinct is that it is driven by local entrepreneurs who made the decision to invest in EV fleets and chose Grab as their platform to reach commuters at scale. Our role is to make sure they succeed by providing the demand, the technology, and the trust infrastructure that turns EV investment into a viable business. As fuel costs continue to rise, we believe that this model points the way forward: Filipino-owned, platform powered, and built around a transport future that is more sustainable and more resilient.”

GrabTaxi Electric passengers and drivers also benefit from the full suite of safety and security features and protection programs available across Grab rides, from Trip Monitoring and in-app emergency tools to insurance coverage.