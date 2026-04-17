DTI extends price freeze on basic goods until 10 May

The Department of Trade and Industry said there will be no price increases for basic necessities and prime commodities until 10 May, extending the original 30 April deadline set by manufacturers.

“We want to inform the public that no price increase will be up to 10 May already, hindi na siya 30 April, for basic necessities and prime commodities. This is the latest update based on our consultation again with manufacturers and retailers,” Trade Secretary Cristina Roque said during an inspection at a supermarket in Muntinlupa on Friday.