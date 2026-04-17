DTI extends price freeze on basic goods until 10 May

The Department of Trade and Industry said there will be no price increases for basic necessities and prime commodities until 10 May, extending the original 30 April deadline set by manufacturers.
“We want to inform the public that no price increase will be up to 10 May already, hindi na siya 30 April, for basic necessities and prime commodities. This is the latest update based on our consultation again with manufacturers and retailers,” Trade Secretary Cristina Roque said during an inspection at a supermarket in Muntinlupa on Friday.
Roque said the agency has yet to decide whether to grant manufacturers’ requests for price increases.
“For now, that’s the date we can assure, but we will meet again with them next week. There’s always a request for price increase, but it’s a good thing that these manufacturers understand the current situation. And it’s a good thing also that the DTI and manufacturers and retailers have good relationships for these various extensions. We are working together. What is important is that food prices are stable until 10 May nationwide,” she said.
She added that there are no supply issues as of 17 April.
During the inspection, Roque said all 205 stock-keeping units in the supermarket complied with the suggested retail prices set by the DTI, with some even priced lower.
She also urged consumers to check the SRP list posted at supermarket entrances before purchasing goods.