DTI: Prices of basic goods steady amid fuel concerns

The DTI has been coordinating with manufacturers and retailers, who assured sufficient supply and inventory to help maintain current prices. However, Roque noted that prices of brands not included in the monitored list may still fluctuate.

Consumers were advised to check the posted BNPC list in supermarkets and on the DTI’s official website and social media pages.

“Titingnan natin ulit, because weekly po ang usap namin with the manufacturers,” she added.

The Philippine Amalgamated Supermarkets Association earlier warned that some supermarkets may raise prices of pasta, noodles, canned goods, and candies starting April 1.

The DTI also clarified that a nationwide price freeze under the Price Act (R.A. 7581) was not triggered by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s declaration of a national energy emergency under Executive Order 110.

At least 21 major manufacturers have pledged to keep prices steady for 30 to 60 days, while consumer protection teams remain on heightened alert.

The department said it will continue monitoring the situation and assess any adjustments beyond April 16 based on supply conditions and global energy developments.