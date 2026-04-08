Supermarts to hold prices until 30 April

“Last week, the announcement was only until 16 April, but we met with the manufacturers last Monday and they agreed to maintain no price increase until 30 April,” Roque said.

She said the move reflected the private sector’s effort to ease the burden on consumers amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

“They also want to do their share to help the consumers,” Roque told reporters.

She assured that manufacturers still had stocks available for supermarkets and grocery stores.

“They still have available stocks so there is no immediate logistics movement affecting prices,” she said.