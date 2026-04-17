DOST, partners launch smart city push in Muñoz

The Department of Science and Technology Central Luzon, the local government of Science City of Muñoz, and two state universities have partnered to advance smart city development in Nueva Ecija.
A memorandum of agreement was signed on 16 April 2026 at the Balai ti Muñoz, City Tourism Building, involving DOST Central Luzon, the city government, Nueva Ecija University of Science and Technology and Central Luzon State University.
The agreement covers two initiatives: Project ANGELA, which focuses on transforming urban mobility, and the SCDI-HUB, an AI-driven platform for smart city data integration and decision-making.
According to DOST Central Luzon, the projects aim to enhance mobility, strengthen data-driven governance, and improve public service delivery through science, technology and innovation.
DOST Central Luzon Regional Director Dr. Julius Caesar V. Sicat said the initiatives support efforts to build smart and sustainable communities, with goals including improved food security, expanded economic opportunities and better quality of life.
Science City of Muñoz Mayor Baby Armi L. Alvarez highlighted the role of the SCDI-HUB in integrating data across sectors to enable faster response, better planning and more transparent governance.
Project ANGELA will develop people-centered solutions to modernize urban mobility, while the SCDI-HUB will establish an intelligent system for data integration and evidence-based decision-making.
Officials said the partnership marks a key step in transforming the Science City of Muñoz into a smarter and more resilient urban center.