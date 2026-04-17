DOST, partners launch smart city push in Muñoz

DOST Central Luzon Regional Director Dr. Julius Caesar V. Sicat said the initiatives support efforts to build smart and sustainable communities, with goals including improved food security, expanded economic opportunities and better quality of life.

Science City of Muñoz Mayor Baby Armi L. Alvarez highlighted the role of the SCDI-HUB in integrating data across sectors to enable faster response, better planning and more transparent governance.

Project ANGELA will develop people-centered solutions to modernize urban mobility, while the SCDI-HUB will establish an intelligent system for data integration and evidence-based decision-making.

Officials said the partnership marks a key step in transforming the Science City of Muñoz into a smarter and more resilient urban center.