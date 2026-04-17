DOE targets fivefold Mindanao allocation in new auction

The Department of Energy (DOE) is betting big on Mindanao as it lines up a sweeping expansion of renewable energy projects in its next auction cycle, with allocation for the region set to increase fivefold from previous rounds.
“GEA-7 will offer renewable energy capacities nationwide, with a strategic and significantly increased allocation for Mindanao, estimated at approximately five times the capacity offered in previous auction rounds,” the DOE said in a statement on Friday.
The DOE said the expansion is intended to attract more investments into Mindanao, address rising demand, and support a more balanced and resilient grid, as it targets the release of the auction’s Terms of Reference by the second quarter.
GEA-7 will cover rooftop, ground-mounted, and floating solar projects. Rooftop and ground-mounted installations are scheduled for delivery in 2027, while floating solar projects are set between 2027 and 2029.
The DOE said the floating solar segment will also absorb “unsubscribed capacities from the fourth Green Energy Auction (GEA-4) to ensure efficient utilization of previously allocated capacity.”
To improve system reliability, all ground-mounted solar projects will be required to include battery energy storage systems.
“This requirement is expected to improve dispatch ability and address the intermittency of solar energy, supporting a more secure and flexible power system,” the DOE said.
The agency is also urging developers to participate early, noting that “early registration is crucial to ensure project eligibility and qualification for the upcoming auction.”
Through GEA-7, the DOE seeks to “foster a transparent, competitive, and investor-friendly environment,” while accelerating the country’s shift toward renewable energy.
Under the Philippine Energy Plan, the country targets a 35 percent share of renewable energy by 2030 and 50 percent by 2050, but remains heavily reliant on fossil fuels to meet near-term demand.