DOE targets fivefold Mindanao allocation in new auction

The DOE said the floating solar segment will also absorb “unsubscribed capacities from the fourth Green Energy Auction (GEA-4) to ensure efficient utilization of previously allocated capacity.”

To improve system reliability, all ground-mounted solar projects will be required to include battery energy storage systems.

“This requirement is expected to improve dispatch ability and address the intermittency of solar energy, supporting a more secure and flexible power system,” the DOE said.

The agency is also urging developers to participate early, noting that “early registration is crucial to ensure project eligibility and qualification for the upcoming auction.”

Through GEA-7, the DOE seeks to “foster a transparent, competitive, and investor-friendly environment,” while accelerating the country’s shift toward renewable energy.

Under the Philippine Energy Plan, the country targets a 35 percent share of renewable energy by 2030 and 50 percent by 2050, but remains heavily reliant on fossil fuels to meet near-term demand.