DILG links document lapse to Co’s arrest in Prague

“Like I said before, what he was doing is difficult, being locked up in his house in Portugal for months, so he probably got bored and became complacent,” Remulla said in Filipino during an interview with DZRH.

Remulla said Co later traveled across Schengen-area countries before being intercepted.

“Actually, he came from Italy, France, and went to the Czech Republic,” he said.

He said Co was carrying only a basic identification card during travel and not a passport, which led to his detection by authorities after his records were checked. Philippine authorities had earlier considered the possibility that Co had obtained Portuguese citizenship, but Remulla said it appeared he was not carrying it.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. later said Co was stopped at the German border after crossing from the Czech Republic, then denied entry and returned to Czech authorities.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is coordinating with Czech officials on his status and possible turnover to the Philippine embassy.

Remulla said that once repatriated, Co will be processed and turned over to the Philippine National Police before being brought to the Sandiganbayan.