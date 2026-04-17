DepEd integrates overseas Filipino learners into reform rollout

Officials explained that the transition to a three-term academic calendar is intended to maximize instructional time and reduce class disruptions, while also easing administrative demands on educators.

The agency also discussed revisions to assessment and grading policies, alongside refinements to the SHS curriculum designed to better prepare graduates for higher education or immediate employment.

Assistant Secretary for Learning Systems Strand Jerome Buenviaje underscored that the policy changes are interconnected components of a wider transformation of the basic education system.

“Ito po ang DepEd reforms—dugtong-dugtong, magkakaugnay upang higit na mapatibay ang ating sistemang pang-edukasyon,” Buenviaje said.

While the three-term calendar will be implemented nationwide under the K to 12 program, DepEd said Philippine Schools Overseas will be given a transition period and operational flexibility depending on conditions in host countries.

The department added that aligning overseas schools with national standards is crucial to ensuring that Filipino learners abroad can more easily reintegrate into the Philippine education system should they return.

DepEd said the “Kumustahan” session followed earlier engagements with overseas educators, particularly in the Middle East, where officials assured continued government support amid regional tensions affecting Filipino communities.

According to DepEd, more than 25,000 Filipino learners across 10 countries are enrolled in Philippine Schools Overseas.