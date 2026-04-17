DepEd eyes solarization in public schools amid energy crisis

The Department of Education (DepEd) is studying the large-scale installation of solar panels in public schools as part of efforts to cut energy costs amid the national energy emergency brought by the Middle East crisis, an official said.
When asked about contingency plans for public schools if the energy emergency continues until June, DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara said the agency is exploring the solarization of school buildings by placing solar panels on rooftops.
“We’re studying the possibility of solarizing our public schools. We see long-term benefits in installing solar panels on school rooftops,” Angara said.
“So definitely nakikita ko magandang option na lagyan natin ang solar panels sa ating mga eskwela… at the same time you're helping the national effort to conserve energy,” he added.
DepEd is targeting to implement the program on a wider scale as early as next year.
“So I'm doing it on a large scale, maka next year,” the official added.
However, Angara noted that the agency currently does not have enough budget for solarization.
“We don’t have a budget for that actually. Unless we have savings or we get it from the maintenance funds. So realistically speaking, if we’re looking at doing it on a large scale,” Angara said.
Meanwhile, the agency said it is maintaining its focus on in-person learning, with no immediate plans to expand embedded or alternative learning modalities.
“Regarding embedded learning, wala pa kami ngayon kasi ang bias namin is really towards face-to-face instruction,” the official said.
Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier declared a national energy emergency in response to challenges arising from ongoing tensions in the Middle East.
The President also ordered the implementation of a four-day workweek in government offices to help cut fuel use and overall energy consumption.