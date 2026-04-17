DepEd eyes solarization in public schools amid energy crisis

DepEd is targeting to implement the program on a wider scale as early as next year.

“So I'm doing it on a large scale, maka next year,” the official added.

However, Angara noted that the agency currently does not have enough budget for solarization.

“We don’t have a budget for that actually. Unless we have savings or we get it from the maintenance funds. So realistically speaking, if we’re looking at doing it on a large scale,” Angara said.

Meanwhile, the agency said it is maintaining its focus on in-person learning, with no immediate plans to expand embedded or alternative learning modalities.

“Regarding embedded learning, wala pa kami ngayon kasi ang bias namin is really towards face-to-face instruction,” the official said.

Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier declared a national energy emergency in response to challenges arising from ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

The President also ordered the implementation of a four-day workweek in government offices to help cut fuel use and overall energy consumption.