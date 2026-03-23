Kalinga goes for solar-powered classrooms

BAGUIO CITY-- Kalinga Governor James S. Edduba has directed provincial government agencies to ensure that all newly proposed school buildings are designed to support solar power systems.
The order is part of efforts to promote sustainable and resilient school infrastructure under a broader national classroom program. Edduba recently submitted the province’s priority list of school projects to Education Secretary Edgardo Angara, with funding sourced from the Classroom Build Program of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., which has allocated P50 million for Kalinga.
The budget will fund the construction of one-story, two-classroom buildings in nine priority sites across the municipalities of Balbalan, Rizal, Pinukpuk, and Tinglayan. Schools identified for the program include Guinaang Dao-angan Primary School, Cadao Elementary School, Laytok Primary School, and the Poswoy Extension of Balbalan Agricultural and Industrial School.
Also included are Balay Elementary School, Bayowong Elementary School, Calbayan Elementary School, Aguimitan Primary School, and Utah Community School.
During a recent meeting, Edduba instructed the Department of Education in Kalinga, the Department of Public Works and Highways, and the Provincial Engineering Office to incorporate solar-ready features into all building designs. The move is intended to allow the future installation of renewable energy systems once funding or equipment becomes available.
Edduba said discussions are ongoing with the government and private groups interested in providing solar panels. He added that integrating these features early in the design phase would help reduce long-term energy costs without adding financial burden on local government units.