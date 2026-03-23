Kalinga goes for solar-powered classrooms

BAGUIO CITY-- Kalinga Governor James S. Edduba has directed provincial government agencies to ensure that all newly proposed school buildings are designed to support solar power systems.

The order is part of efforts to promote sustainable and resilient school infrastructure under a broader national classroom program. Edduba recently submitted the province’s priority list of school projects to Education Secretary Edgardo Angara, with funding sourced from the Classroom Build Program of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., which has allocated P50 million for Kalinga.