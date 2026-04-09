DepEd allows private schools to shift to blended learning amid energy crisis

The Department of Education Philippines (DepEd) has allowed private schools to adopt flexible learning and training delivery modalities, including blended learning, in response to the government’s declaration of a national energy emergency.
In a memorandum, issued 7 April, the agency said the measure aims to help private schools manage rising energy and operating costs during the emergency period.
"Private schools may continue to implement either of the following modalities to reduce operational energy consumption: five days of in-person classes, or blended learning," the education agency said.
DepEd described blended learning as “a flexible approach to learning delivery that combines face-to-face classroom instruction, which remains the default modality, with remote learning.”
Private schools shifting to blended learning will not need prior approval if they follow the model outlined by DepEd.
“No prior approval is required for private schools that shift to blended learning in strict accordance with the model,” the memorandum said.
However, schools must notify their respective Schools Division Offices at least five days before implementing the shift and submit their revised class program and plans to ensure required learning standards are met.
If schools plan to adopt a different approach beyond the recommended blended learning model, they must first obtain approval from their regional office.
DepEd added that schools should ensure that professional development programs remain “quality-assured and effectively address the specific needs of their teachers and school leaders.”
The agency also encouraged schools to implement flexible work arrangements for teaching and nonteaching staff, provided that student learning and school services remain uninterrupted.
DepEd emphasized that the flexibility granted to private schools will only remain in place while the national energy emergency is in effect.
“The flexibility in learning and training delivery modalities described in this Memorandum shall only be allowed until the State of National Energy Emergency is officially lifted by the President,” the document stated.