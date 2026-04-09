DepEd allows private schools to shift to blended learning amid energy crisis

Private schools shifting to blended learning will not need prior approval if they follow the model outlined by DepEd.

“No prior approval is required for private schools that shift to blended learning in strict accordance with the model,” the memorandum said.

However, schools must notify their respective Schools Division Offices at least five days before implementing the shift and submit their revised class program and plans to ensure required learning standards are met.

If schools plan to adopt a different approach beyond the recommended blended learning model, they must first obtain approval from their regional office.

DepEd added that schools should ensure that professional development programs remain “quality-assured and effectively address the specific needs of their teachers and school leaders.”

The agency also encouraged schools to implement flexible work arrangements for teaching and nonteaching staff, provided that student learning and school services remain uninterrupted.

DepEd emphasized that the flexibility granted to private schools will only remain in place while the national energy emergency is in effect.

“The flexibility in learning and training delivery modalities described in this Memorandum shall only be allowed until the State of National Energy Emergency is officially lifted by the President,” the document stated.